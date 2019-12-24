Woman kills son with help of paramour in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his mother and her paramour at their house in Mailardevpally on Sunday night. Police believe that the boy was strangled to death.

The victim Amjad was a Class II student at a private school in Mailardevpally. He was staying with his mother Sultana and two brothers. According to the police, Sultana divorced her husband following frequent disputes and since then was staying separately along with children.

Eventually, Sultana became acquainted with one Mohd Ismail and they often met. They are suspected to have been having an extra-marital affair. Ismail also used to visit Sultana’s house.

On Sunday evening, Ismail came to her house and it is suspected that the duo thrashed the child over a reason which is yet to be known. The police suspected that the boy was throttled to death.

“The boy was beaten-up and strangled. As a result, he fell unconscious and never recovered,” the police said. The child was first shifted to a nearby hospital and then to another hospital in Attapur, where the doctors declared him dead, officials said. On receiving information, the Mailardevpally police visited the spot and took up investigation. The body was shifted to OGH and was later handed over to the family after autopsy on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .