Woman kills two daughters and ends life in Jagitial district

Published: 2:42 pm

Jagitial: Alleged dowry harassment claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Malylal village on Wednesday.

The woman, Swapna is believed to have thrown her two daughters Ahalya (5) and five-month-old baby Bindu into an agricultural well near Thakkallapalli cross roads, before jumping into it to end her life too. The bodies were seen by the villagers who called in the police.

Local people alleged that the woman’s husband Naresh, a gulf returnee was harassing her for additional dowry. She could have killed her daughters and herself ony because of the dowry demands, they alleged.

