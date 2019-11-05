Woman leaves protesters red-faced in Bhongir

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Revenue employees at Gundala who were staging a demonstration in protest against the killing of Vijaya Reddy, were forced indoors by a gutsy woman who questioned them without let up on why they were not issuing her pattadar passbook even after taking an alleged bribe of Rs 2,000.

The revenue employees who were staging the protest on the tahsildar office premises, were flummoxed when Velupula Marathamma, a native of Marripadige village in the mandal, launched a verbal tirade against them for not issuing the pattadar passbook to her for 30 guntas of land. Even as they remained silent, she admonished them stating that she had been making the rounds of the tahsildar’s office for the last two years. She also alleged that Village Revenue Officer of Marripadige had taken Rs 2,000 bribe from her to complete the work. The revenue officials, she said, had issued proceedings to her for 30 guntas of land, but the pattadar passbook was kept pending. The employees, shaken by her persistent questioning, retreated into the office but did not take up any work.

When asked about the incident, Gundala tahsildar Nagalaxmi said the five siblings of Marathamma had complained that their sister had forged the signature of their father and tried to get pattadar passbook for 30 guntas of land. Hence, the pattadar passbook was not issued and kept pending. There was no truth in her allegation that she gave Rs 2,000 bribe to VRO, she said.

The video recording of the incident went viral on social media platform.

