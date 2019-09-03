Hyderabad: Woman lodges complaint against husband

By | Published: 12:56 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Tuesday booked a case against a man for harassing his wife for additional dowry here.

The complainant Krishnaveni alias Shabana (26) from Mallikarjuna Nagar in Malkajgiri had a love marriage with Rafeeq six years ago in Warangal. The couple was staying in Malkajgiri for the last three years.

According to Shabana, at the time of marriage, her in-laws demanded her to convert to their religion and she did. Until now, she had five miscarriages. She was four months pregnant now. Since the time her pregnancy was confirmed; Rafeeq and his parents were harassing her.

“Her husband and in-laws started harassing her both mentally and physically asking her to abort the child,” police said and added they also demanded dowry from her. She had earlier lodged a complaint with the Malkajgiri police after which they were counselled, but Rafeeq continued to harass her, police said.

Shabana, who said she recently read on social media on women being cheated in the guise of marriage as part of ‘Love Jihad’, alleged that she too was cheated by her husband in the same way.

Based on her complaint, the Malkajgiri police booked a case for harassment, SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Dowry Prohibition Act and took up investigation.

