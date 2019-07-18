Woman luring children with chocolates nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from school children, after luring them with chocolates. Vegnam Anuradha, 30, of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh was involved in 25 cases reported in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the woman was ‘a professional’ and she had evaded arrest for last 16 months.

“Anuradha used to camp near schools, houses and parks and introduce herself to children as a friend or relative of their parents. After engaging the child in a conversation, she would take them to a nearby shop on the pretext of buying chocolates and would steal their gold ornaments,” he said, adding that since March 2018, she was involved in eight cases in Hyderabad, 14 in Rachakonda and three in Cyberabad.

Following a spurt in such cases, a special team of the Malakpet police examined CCTV cameras and identified the offender. Anuradha was nabbed from Karmanghat. The police recovered 57.6 grams of gold and 681 grams of silver, all together worth Rs. 3.80 lakh from her.

