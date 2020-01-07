Woman missing from Hyderabad’s Nacharam

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing from her house in Nacharam since Saturday is yet to be traced.

The woman, Asma Begum, a private employee from Savarkar Nagar in Nacharam left her house to go to a nearby shop on Saturday evening, but did not return. Her family searched in all possible places, but in vain. Her family has told the police that they suspect one driver from IDPL in Balanagar to have something to do with her disappearance. The Nacharam police are investigating.

