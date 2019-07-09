Woman naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Kothagudem: A female naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Dabbakonta in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh State on Tuesday.

Sources said a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) had taken up anti-naxal operation in the forests following information that top leaders of CPI (Maoists) were gathering in the forests.

The Maoists who spotted the police team fired at them and in retaliatory fire by the DRG team one uniform clad female naxal was killed. It was suspected that few other naxals, who had gathered in the forests and escaped during the exchange of fire might have been injured.

The police team recovered one INSAS rifle from the spot, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalab Sinha told local reporters. He also said the operation was executed by the DRG team amid heavy rainfall in the forests.

