Woman, one-year-old son found dead near Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:23 am

Hyderabad: A woman and her one-year-old son were found dead in their house at Shirdi Hills in Jagathgirigutta here on Friday morning. It is suspected to be a suicide-murder.

While the woman Lavanya, 28, was found hanging, her son Manoj was found dead in the water sump.

On receiving information, the Jagathgirigutta police reached the spot and are investigating. No complaint was lodged yet.

Officials said all angles including murder would be probed. The bodies were shifted for autopsy.

