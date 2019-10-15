Woman, paramour and friend held for killing husband in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested a woman, her paramour and his friend for killing her husband here on Tuesday. She had allegedly killed him and tried to make it look like a heart attack, police said.

The arrested persons were P Saroja (26), a tailor from Injapur in Abdullapurmet, B Narasimha (30), a TSRTC hired bus driver attached to the Devarakonda depot in Nalgonda and B Ramakrishna (27), a private school bus driver, also from Devarakonda.

The trio had murdered P Prasad Babu alias Jay (38), an auto-rickshaw driver on Sunday night.

Jay and Saroja were married in 2010 and were living with their two children in a rented house in Venkateshwara Colony, Injapur.

According to the police, besides driving an auto, Jay was running a micro finance business for the last four years. Recently, he ran into losses and being unable to repay loans, was staying with his friends, away from his family. “During this period, Saroja got friendly with Narasimha. He frequently came to their house and stayed back several times,” police said.

Jay learned about this and questioned Saroja. She then planned with Narasimha to eliminate Jay, who returned home. Narasimha got his cousin Ramakrishna to help them. On Sunday, around 11 pm, Narasimha and Ramakrishna reached Jay’s house in the guise of giving them money and had a liquor party.

“Narasimha and Ramakrishna strangled Jay to death with a towel while Saroja held his legs down,” police said, adding that Saroja then informed Jay’s brother Laxman that Jay had a heart attack. She took his body to their native place in Pandirigundu to perform the final rites.

However, seeing injuries on Jay’s neck, his parents and relatives grew suspicious.

“They caught hold of her and questioned her, following which she spilled the beans. They brought the body back to the city and lodged a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police,” officials said.

