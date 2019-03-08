Woman, paramour held for husband’s murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Sanathnagar police solved the murder case of PB Nageshwara Rao, a trader, and arrested three persons, including his wife, here on Friday. An extra-marital affair led to the murder, police said.

The arrested were T Morarji Desai alias Kanna, Shaik Subhani, both from Vijayawada and P Nagamani, a contract teacher in a government school in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Kanna, a private bus driver became acquainted with Nagamani four years ago and subsequently, started having an extra-marital affair. Rao who learnt about the extra-marital affair allegedly started harassing her.

About two months ago, Kanna, along with his friend Subhani, conspired to eliminate Rao and accordingly on March 1, they met the latter and made him consume liquor and then stabbed him to death.

They fled the spot and informed Nagamani about the murder.

Nageswara Rao was found dead in a pool of blood at his house last week. Based on the Call Data Records, Kanna and Subhani were taken into custody in Vijayawada. They confessed to the killing during an interrogation.