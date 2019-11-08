Woman ragpicker injured in explosion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 pm

Hyderabad: A woman ragpicker was injured in an explosion from a box in a garbage heap at Vijayapuri Colony in Meerpet here on Friday.

The ragpicker, Nirmala who suffered minor injuries on her face and hands, was taken to the Osmania General Hospital soon after the explosion.

According to the Meerpet police, the explosion took place around 8 am when the victim was collecting rubbish from the garbage.

She picked up a box and hit it hard on the ground leading to an explosion. As a result she sustained injuries on the face and hands.

Officials denied it was a bomb blast.

Forensic science experts and the Dog Squad have examined the spot and collected samples. Officials said they have sent the samples to the laboratory and will soon identify the substance which led to the explosion.

