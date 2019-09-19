Woman raped on bustling govt hospital campus in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:12 am

Sangareddy: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered at an under-construction building on the round-the-clock bustling premises of the Sangareddy Government Hospital early on Wednesday, creating a sensation in the town.

According the police, a couple of kids, whose grandmother was undergoing treatment at the hospital, ventured into the under-construction building while playing in the morning and found a woman lying naked in a pool of blood. They rushed to the security guards, who in turn alerted the police. Accompanied by the clues team and a dog squad, the One Town police rushed to the spot.

The police could not identity either the accused or the victim despite a thorough search, according to reports coming in till evening. They found a liquor bottle at the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy inspected the crime scene. The police are also going through CCTV footage to trace the accused and identify woman.

