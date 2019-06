By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons snatched two gold chains from a woman while she was on an evening walk near Jamia Osmania railway station on Monday.

Bhagyalaxmi (40) was going along with her friend on an evening walk when two persons accosted them and snatched her gold chains before fleeing from the place. The Government Railway Police Kachiguda visited the spot along with the Nallakunta police and a case was registered.