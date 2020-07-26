Woman run over by a lorry at Bhongir

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A woman was run over by a lorry at Jagdevpur chowrastha in Bhongir of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Baddam Ramanamma (50), a native of Mulkapally village in Thurkapllay mandal in the district. The mishap occured when she and her husband Narsi Reddy were returning home from Bhongir by scooter. She fell from the scooter when husband applied sudden brake to avoid hitting a vehicle in front at Jagdevpur Cross roads. She was crushed under the wheels of a lorry that was immediately behind the scooter. She died on the spot while Narsi Reddy escaped unhurt.

Bhongir police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to area hospital for postmortem.

