Woman run over by milk van in Hyderabad

Published: 3:05 pm

Hyderabad: A woman pedestrian was run over by a rashly driven milk van near the Sagar Ring Road in LB Nagar here on Friday morning.

Police said the woman, Anjamma (50), a construction worker from LB Nagar, was crossing the road when the van ran over her. Anjamma died on the spot.

The LB Nagar police are investigating.

