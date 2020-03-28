Woman sarpanch leads from the front in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:10 am 9:56 pm

Nalgonda: A woman sarpanch is guarding at the entry point of the Madanapuram grama panchayat for the last three-days to prevent entry of outsiders into the village in an effort to curtail Covid-19 pandemic. The 25-year-old sarpanch of Madanapuram grama panchayat Vudutha Akhila Yadav, took for herself the responsibility preventing entry of people from outside the village by holding a stick for the last three-days.

Speaking to Telangana Today over phone, Akhila Yadav said that following the call from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar for lockdown, the villagers were confined to their homes. People from neighbouring villages come to consume toddy at the village. After the lockdown was implemented, toddy tappers were asked not to sell toddy and hence the village decided not to allow entry of people from other villages in Madanapuram due to availability of toddy there, the Sarpanch said.

She informed that an alternative road was being suggested to the villagers, who would go out to purchase essentials. The villagers have appreciated the initiative of the young sarpanch who stood at fourth place in the implementation of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram in the district.

