Woman slapped at Gurugram toll plaza

Gurugram: Police are looking for a motorist who slapped a female employee at a toll plaza in Gurugram after she stopped him from passing without paying the toll tax on Friday.

Police said the incident took place at the Kherki Daula toll plaza and was captured on CCTV camera. The man is seen slapping the woman before escaping. A police officer said teams had been formed to arrest the accused.