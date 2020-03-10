Woman, son stage dharna at Commercial Tax office in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Karimnagar: A woman staged dharna in front of the Commercial Tax Office here on Tuesday, demanding justice from her husband, an employee of the department.

Dasari Mounika along with her son Shivanarayan staged protest at CTO office. Her husband Sharath Chandra, who used to work as a junior assistant in the Karimnagar office, now works in the Hyderabad office.

Mounika said Sharath Chandra got married to her in 2017, but was staying away from her after she gave birth to a boy. When she asked local CTO officials, she was informed that her husband has been transferred to Hyderabad. Though he is working in Hyderabad office, he is getting salary from Karimnagar office.

How can an employee get salary from one office and work in another place, she questioned and alleged that the CTO officials were misguiding her. On February 16, 2020, she lodged a complaint with Godavarikhani police against Sharath Chandra. But no action was taken so far.

She also lodged complaint with commercial tax officials including Joint Commissioner Venugopal and Assistant Commissioner Govardhan Patvari on February 27, 2020 requesting them to interfere into the matter and solve the problem.

Except committing suicide along with her son, she has no other alternative if she was not accepted by her husband, she said.

