Woman staged kidnap drama: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: The kidnap case of 21-year-old woman Tabbasum Begum from Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta took a dramatic turn with the police on Tuesday saying it was a drama staged by her.

The Chandrayangutta police tracked her to a religious place in Nampally. Police said Begum had left home on Sunday on her own and recorded a selfie video stating that she was kidnapped by her boyfriend who also forced her to abort their child. This video was sent to her mother.

Following a complaint from her mother, the police booked a kidnap case and her boyfriend was picked up for questioning. Two teams formed to trace her constantly kept tab on her mobile phone tower location and tracked her.

“When we questioned her, she revealed that she was in love with one person, but her mother was trying to get her married to another. She had staged the drama to pressure her mother and get married to her lover,” police said.