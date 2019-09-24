Woman techie jumps to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old software employee jumped to death from the fifth floor of a multi-storied building at Madinaguda in Miyapur here on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, Mahathi, was working for a software firm in Gachibowli and was staying with her family in an apartment in Madinaguda.

Police sources said Mahathi left for work in the morning, but returned home complaining of stomach pain. She went to the terrace on the fifth floor and jumped from there. She died on the spot.There was no suicide note found and the family has not raised not any suspicion, police said.

