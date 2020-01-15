Woman techie missing from Hyderabad found in Pune

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police and Special Operations Team of Cyberabad Police have traced the missing woman techie from here, Rohita ,35, in Pune on Wednesday.

She went missing from December 22, from her house in Gachibowli without leaving any traces.

Since then eight teams and more were on search for her. The police finally have located and traced Rohitha in Pune city, officials said.

She was residing there avoiding all connections with her husband and family due to personal issues, they added.

Initial information from the police team in Pune is that Rohitha is not willing to come Hyderabad inspite of all requests. Her parents and brother left for Pune.

