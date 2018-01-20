Woman thrashed with belt by godman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed by a self-declared godman in front of her husband, accusing her of being ‘possessed’. The incident, which happened at Shamirpet a few days ago came to light on Saturday after the woman approached the police.

According to the Shamirpet police, the woman, Manga was married to Nagesh, a car driver 10 years ago and they had two kids. As per her complaint, Manga had recently found Nagesh along with another woman in their house during Dasara and she confronted him about the extra-marital affair, he allegedly started harassing her. The couple had frequent arguments over the issue with Nagesh alleging that she was ‘possessed’ and even started resorting to ‘black magic’, she told the police.

Police said Nagesh tried to convince the neighbours and their relatives that she was ‘possessed’ and conducted black magic with a few self-declared godmen in their house. On Thursday, he brought Mallesh, another godman from Yadadri for the same reason.

“Mallesh did some tricks on the pretext of driving away the ‘evil spirit’ from Manga’s body and saying that it was to heal her, thrashed her with a belt all over the body, resulting in bleeding injuries,” police said.

Manga approached the police on Saturday morning and lodged a complaint. She also alleged that Nagesh would mix some unknown substance suspected to be drugs in her food, making her fall unconscious a couple of times.

Based on her complaint, police booked a case for voluntarily causing hurt with weapons and also under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act and took up investigation. Both Mallesh and Nagesh have gone absconding, with the police now making efforts to nab them.