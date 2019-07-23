Woman threatens suicide from atop Hyderabad Metro station; rescued

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: Swift action from the Malakpet police and Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities saved the life of a 24-year-old woman here on Tuesday.

The woman, Erukala Bindhu from Mahabubnagar, lives on the pavement at Malakpet. On Tuesday around 4 pm, Bindu climbed the staircase of the Moosarambagh Metro Station and shouted that she was going to end her life.

A patrol party of the Malakpet police who were nearby swung into action and stopped Bindhu. She was overpowered and shifted to the Malakpet police station where she is being counselled by the police.

The reasons behind the suicide threat are yet to be known. More details are awaited.

