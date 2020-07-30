Woman thrown out of house for giving birth to female child in Warangal

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Warangal Urban: A woman along with her family members and the members of women’s rights organisations staged a protest in front of her husband’s house at Ashoka colony in Hanamkonda on Thursday demanding justice. She alleged that she was thrown out of the house after she gave birth to a baby girl.

According to sources, Nunavath Nirmala of Siddapuram village was married to one Balaraju, a native of Chinna Pendyal village, two years ago. The couple lived in Ashoka Colony under Subedari police station limits after their marriage.

Nirmala delivered a baby girl recently, but Balaraju and his parents forced her to return to her parents’ home because she gave birth to a girl child.

Meanwhile, Subedari PS police shifted the family members of Nirmala and her husband to the police station for counselling.

