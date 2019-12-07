Woman throws petrol on daughter in protest against Unnao rape

By | Published: 3:14 pm 4:18 pm

New Delhi: A woman protesting against Unnao rape case, allegedly threw petrol on her six-year-old daughter outside Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.

The girl has been taken to emergency for the treatment, the woman has been taken into custody by the police.

After battling for life at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow’s SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March.