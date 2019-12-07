Woman throws petrol on daughter in protest against Unnao rape

The girl has been taken to emergency for the treatment, the woman has been taken into custody by the police

By Author  |  Published: 7th Dec 2019  3:14 pmUpdated: 7th Dec 2019  4:18 pm
Woman throws petrol on daughter in protest against Unnao rape
Unnao rape case victim's body being taken away after the post-mortem at Safdarjung hospital.

New Delhi: A woman protesting against Unnao rape case, allegedly threw petrol on her six-year-old daughter outside Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.

The girl has been taken to emergency for the treatment, the woman has been taken into custody by the police.

Also read

After battling for life at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.
On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow’s SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March.