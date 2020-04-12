Woman who delivered twins, thanks KTR and Rachakonda CP

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: A woman who delivered twin girls on Sunday amidst lockdown has thanked IT Minister, KT Rama Rao and Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat for providing transport facility to a hospital at the right time, which enabled her to deliver safely.

Pravallika Doshi, a resident of Uppal near Survey of India, took to social media platform Twitter to thank Rama Rao and Bhagwat.

“KTR, Thank you so much sir. Rachakonda Commissioner has helped us a lot by taking me to the hospital at the correct time. Blessed with baby girls,” Pravallika tweeted.

@KTRTRS thanku so much sir… @RachakondaCop has helped us a lot by taking me to the hospital at the correct time… Blessed with baby girls… — Pravallika Doshi (@DoshiPravallika) April 12, 2020

Replying on Twitter, the Rachakonda Commissioner congratulated the development.“Congratulations Pravallika. Glad to know. Wish your little angles pink of health. Rachakonda police is with you and for you always. Free cab in emergency jointly started with the help of Mahindra Logistics is giving us dividend,” he said.

Earlier on April 9, through the social media platform Pravallika had sought help from IT Minister, KT Rama Rao. “I am 9 months pregnant with twins. There is no possible commute available for my regular check-up due to lockdown. Now I am having slight contractions and wanted to meet doctor. I need some assistance, please,” she tweeted.

The personal staff of the IT Minister, responded and in collaboration with Rachakonda Commissioner made travel arrangements to the hospital for getting the woman admitted to the emergency wing of the hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .