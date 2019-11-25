Woman’s body found in Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Kamareddy: Unknown persons killed a woman by beheading and burnt the dead body at Kamareddy district headquarters.

Kamareddy police found woman dead body in pedda cheruvu tank canal of Kamareddy on Monday, deceased woman having between 25 to 40 years. According to the situation accused killed the woman by beheaded and later burnt her dead body, police found dead body in half bunt situation and searched nearby areas for deceased head.

Kamareddy SHO said that deceased killed one week back and dead body in decompose situation, if any missing case registered in any police station about women, they should contact Kamareddy police.

