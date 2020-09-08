Woman’s body found in public toilet in Secunderabad

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: The decomposed body of a woman, aged around 35 years, was found in an unused public toilet near the Secunderabad Railway Station on Tuesday morning.

The body was found by locals who alerted the Monda Market police. A CLUES team and a tracker dog have examined the spot, said A Vinod Kumar, ACP, Mahankali, adding that the police were checking footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to get more details.

Three special teams have been formed to identify the woman. Police suspect that woman could have been sexually exploited or murdered. However, since the body was in a decomposed condition, it was too early to ascertain this, officials said, adding that the body was shifted to the Osmania Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

