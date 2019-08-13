Woman’s cadaver donated for research in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Nizamabad: A family belonging to Rakasipet of Bodhan donated their mother’s cadaver to Nizamabad medical college for research.

Kusumavati (79) died on Monday due to old age. Her daughter Manjula Vani appealed to the Nizamabad Red Cross to donate the body to Nizamabad medical college for research. Vani works for a human organs donation foundation. She prepared her mother to donate her body after death.

