By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad:An unidentified person snatched a gold chain from a woman at Meerpet on Wednesday.

According to the police, Domalapally Rajalaxmi, 53, of Gayatrinagar in Meerpet, was returning home after offering prayers at a temple. “When she reached the Balaji kirana store in Gayatrinagar, an unidentified person snatched her gold chain weighing 3.5 tolas and fled on his scooter,” said K Sathyanarayana, Detective Inspector, Meerpet.

The Meerpet police registered a case and took up investigation.