Woman’s suicide: Rowdy sheeter held under Nirbhaya Act in Moinabad

The girl was found dead at Yadav’s residence on Friday night.

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The alleged suicide of a 20-year-old woman in Moinabad, whose body was found hanging last Friday, has taken a new twist with the arrest of a rowdy sheeter, B Madhusudan alias Madhu Yadav, by Moinabad police on Monday under the Nirbhaya Act, the Juvenile Justice Act for employing a child, and on charges of rape and abetment to suicide.

The girl was found dead at Yadav’s residence on Friday night. According to the police, the victim and her sister were working as domestic helps at Yadav’s home for the last four years.

Yadav had employed them when they were under-age. The victim’s sister, in her complaint to the police, said they lost their mother in their childhood and their father had remarried. Due to financial problems, the two sisters had sought work at Yadav’s home in Himayathnagar village.

According to the police, Yadav used to verbally abuse them after getting drunk apart from harassing the elder girl frequently. The victim’s sister said in her complaint that she woke up on Friday night and saw Yadav talking to her sister, after which he took her to the second floor, saying there was work. “The next day around 4 am, she woke up and found her sister hanging from the ceiling fan,” Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy told reporters on Monday.

The younger sister lodged a complaint with the Moinabad police, accusing Yadav of having a hand in her sister’s suicide. Yadav, who himself called the police, allegedly told the victim’s sister to tell the police that her elder sister was suffering from stomach ache and unable to bear the pain, had killed herself.

Prakash Reddy said that based on the sister’s complaint, the sections of the case were altered to book Yadav under the Nirbhaya Act, Section (376 (2) (K) of the IPC (Rape) and the Child Labour Law (Section 75, Juvenile Justice Act), after which Yadav was arrested. Yadav was a known rowdy sheeter and was earlier involved in three cases in the Moinabad police station, Reddy said, adding that the police would make efforts to invoke the PD Act against him.

