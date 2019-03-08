Women achievers felicitated in Khammam

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Kothagudem: District administration and NGOs in erstwhile Khammam district on Friday honoured women who excelled in different fields, as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

Collector RV Karnan said the State government has been giving priority to women, at an event held in Khammam. Women should make use of the government schemes to bring about progress in their lives, he said, adding that women’s self-help groups in the State had succeeded in achieving financial self-reliance.

At Kothagudem, Collector Rajat Kumar Saini tracing out the history of Women’s Day celebrations informed that special cells at mandal level would be set up to prevent atrocities against women.

Speaking at a programme at Government Women’s Degree College in Khammam, MLA P Ajay Kumar appealed to women to shoulder the responsibility of uplifting country’s culture and traditions. The programme was organised by an NGO Vibrants of Kalam.

The women have to draw inspiration from personalities like Jhansi Laxmi Bai, Mother Teresa, Kalpana Chawla and others, the MLA said. He presented ‘Mahila Chaitanya Spurthi Award’ to several women excelled in government service and social service.

At another programme in Khammam organised by Khammam Poura Samithi ‘Stree Shakti Award’ was presented several women excelled in their field of work. Similarly, the SCCL’s Singareni Seva Samithi of Yellandu area felicitated many women in honouor of their service to the society.