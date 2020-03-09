Women and games: citing numbers, breaking myths

By | Published: 6:47 pm

The term ‘gamer’ elicits an immediate image amongst most people’s minds, the most common one being that of a white teenager playing a console in his basement. The basement dark, the screen large and the action on it accompanied by sounds of gunfire. This stereotypical image or several like it often define gaming as a leisure activity for most people who don’t engage with it. However, the fact remains both gaming as an activity or the industry that makes games have skewed numbers when it comes to gender.

Two dimensions of the gender imbalance that are most discussed are the low number of girl and women players and the way women are represented in video games. The last few years have seen the gender gap in number of players be reduced; Newzoo’s latest study of 13 countries (India isn’t one of them) says 46 percent of all gamers are now women.

Secondly, women spend as much time on their playing platforms of choice as men do (if not more); this data helps challenge established stereotypes. Games are not an exclusive domain for boys or men. Period. Also, the question of women’s representation in games is a more difficult one to answer. The #gamergate movement is now over six-years-old and despite the success of Kassandra (Assassins Creed Odyssey), Jesse Fadden (Control) and Shenhua (Shenhua’s sacrifice), the number of games made with only female protagonists have reduced.

The promise I felt when I was either Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn), Ciri (Witcher 3) or Nilin (Remember Me) has fizzled and sadly hulking male torsos that gun down more of the same has remained the norm. For an industry that works with a medium that allows so many radical possibilities in terms of experience and storytelling, it is baffling that there is so little diversity in the stories they wish to tell.

Despite increasing numbers of girl and women players and the success of most games with women protagonists, things don’t seem to have changed too much. The industry that makes these games still have largely skewed gender ratios and for every step forward that a character like Aloy takes there are those like Quiet (Metal Gear Solid) that undo it all.

The problem of gender bias in games isn’t something that can be addressed overnight and several initiatives to bridge the divide have failed to deliver as issues of bullying, discrimination and harassment refuse to go away. The legacy of gaming as a gendered leisure practise needs to change now more than ever and this will need opportunities and systemic entry points for women to become integral part of conceptualising, designing, building and playing games. The march must go on and not just be consigned to March after all.

