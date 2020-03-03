Women artists learn nuances of art

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad Art Society, in collaboration with Salar Jung Museum and State Art Gallery, Madhapur, organised a month-long art celebrations with women artists on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The celebrations started on March 2 with a three-day art camp. Around 50 women artists took part in the camp that was held at State Art Gallery, Madhapur, which will be concluded on March 4. It involved MFA & BFA students of all the four fine arts colleges of Hyderabad.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Gyanmudra (Professor and Head of Centre for Good Governance and Policy Analysis, NIRD & Panchayati Raj) as chief guest. Surabhi Vani Devi and Kavitha Deusker, eminent artists, were the guests of honour.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter