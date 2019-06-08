Women bag the ZP top posts in erstwhile Medak

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Sangareddy: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged three Zilla Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in erstwhile Medak district on Saturday.

Since TRS Party won a majority of ZPTC seats, the Opposition parties did not stand a chance in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts. All three were elected unanimously as Congress refrained from nominating any candidate.

Roja Sharma (ZPTC, Chinnakoduru), Patlolla Manjusri Reddy (ZPTC, Pulakal), Rekala Hemaltha (ZPTC, Manhoarabad) were elected chairman of Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak Zilla Parishad respectively.

Kunchala Prabahakr (ZPTC, Jinnaram), Raireddy Rajireddy (ZPTC, Husnabad), Lavanya Reddy (ZPTC, Medak) were elected vice-chairpersons of Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak Zilla Parishads respectively.

TRS bagged two co-opted member posts from each of these three districts. Collectors of the three districts conducted the election in the presence of observers deputed by State Election Commission.

Former Minister, T Harish Rao congratulated the Zilla Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson from Siddipet.