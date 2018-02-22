Women begin fast seeking RGV arrest in Vizag

By | Published: 1:30 am 1:40 am

Visakhapatnam: Members of women rights organisations in the city, who have been demanding the arrest of film director Ram Gopal Varma, began a three-day fast in pursuit of their demand here on Wednesday.

A social activist from Telangana, Devi inaugurated the camp in front of the Gandhi statue opposite the GVMC office.

Speaking on the occasion, she noted that RGV remarks were objectionable and punishable under the IPC and wondered why the Andhra Pradesh government was keeping quiet whereas the Telangana Government impounded RGV’s passport in a similar case for insulting women.

“He claims that indecent exposure of women is modernity and calls for free sex for women for which he should be immediately arrested,” she stated.

Leaders who had formed a united forum of women’s organisations to tackle the issue felt that portraying women as objects for sex would result in an increase in atrocities against women.