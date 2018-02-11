Women bikers to promote Telangana tourism potential

By | Published: 12:58 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Four women bikers from Telangana are all set to embark on a ride that will have them criss-crossing seven countries and logging in more than 17,000 km. On bikes, the drive is expected to be completed in 50 days and all along the adventure expedition, the women bikers will be showcasing the rich culture, heritage and tourism destinations of Telangana.

The four-women biker expedition led by Jai Bharathi is to be flagged off from the Secretariat on Sunday morning. The three other members of the expedition are Priya, Shanti and Shilpa, while 50 other women are expected to join it.

World heritage sites

The team will travel through Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Lavos, Cambodia, Vietnam and different parts of India. During their journey, they will visit 19 UNESCO World Heritage sites and 35 UNESCO sites, said Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham here on Saturday.

They will be riding 400 CC bikes sponsored by a leading automobile company. “Necessary arrangements, including accommodation, are being made to ensure a hassle-free journey,” he said.

Jai Bharathi appreciated various measures such as She Teams in the State after formation of Telangana and said these have come as a big confidence booster for women. “Women are also now able to take part in adventure trips,” she said.

Venkatesham said the team will play videos on tourism in Telangana at identified locations through the journey. “The idea is also to promote Telangana tourism in different countries,” he added.