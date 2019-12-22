Women cadets of Indian Air Force fly high

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: From the days when the Indian Air Force was dominated by men, women are now making their presence felt. On Saturday, as many as 23 women successfully completed the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of IAF with full military splendour during the Combined Graduation Parade of 204 Course of Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

They proved their mettle not just by completing the course but also by dominating the awards with four of them winning coveted prizes.

Flying Officer Har Raj Kaur Boparai, who went on to become the overall second best trainee in the course of flying cadets, was an engineer from Patiala, who then worked for multinational company Deloitte for eight months.

“I never wanted to sit at a desk and do the daily routine. I always aspired to serve the nation as an armed forces officer and now I have joined the Transport wing in the Air Force Academy,” she said.

Another Flying Officer, Arti Tomar from Ghaziabad, who passed out as a Fighter Pilot, was inspired by one of her seniors after her selection into IAF.

“After passing out from college, I prepared for government jobs and got selected in the Intelligence Bureau. But I joined the IAF because I always wanted to become a fighter pilot,” she said.

Taking inspiration from her father, Swati Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh wants to continue his legacy and thus succeeded in becoming a Flying Officer. Hailing from a Defence family, Swati completed her B Tech in mechanical engineering from Ahmedabad.

Entralling events

The parade commenced with the renowned Akash Ganga team spreading the tricolor over the blue skies of Dundigal. The air warrior drill team enthralled the spectators, putting up synchronised performances and handling of weapons.

The aerobatics display by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang, the helicopter display team, also amused the audiences. An impressive flying display by the Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft added to the ceremonial setting of the occasion.

President’s plaque awarded

Arunabha Chakraborthy from the Flying Branch was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ and President’s Plaque for emerging first in overall merit in the pilots’ course. The 21-year-old from Agartala in Tripura, who had flying experience of 130 hours in aircraft, said that he was fascinated by planes since his childhood. ‘As Flying was my passion, I joined NDA Pune and started to work hard to join IAF,” he said. The proud parents J Chakraborthy and A Chakraborthy said that they never thought their son would achieve such a big rank like this.

