Women celebrate Vata Savitri festival in Adilabad

Published: 7:28 pm

Adilabad: The annual Vata Savitri festival was celebrated by women with much pomp and gaiety in several parts of the district on Friday. The festival is celebrated by married women seeking well-being of their husbands.

Dressed in their best, the women of all age groups swarmed temples, tied thread to a banyan tree and presented fruits as part of the worship. They performed special prayers to the tree which represents Savitri deity who dared Lord Yama to protect her husband in the mythology.

The women were seen wearing face masks and were practicing physical distance at the time of revering the goddess. The colorful festivities were witnessed in Indervelli, Tamsi, Jainath, Bheempur, Bazarhathnoor, Boath and Bheela mandal centre which share boundaries with neighboring Maharashtra. The festival is originally celebrated in that state.

