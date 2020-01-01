Women, child safety top priority for Cyberabad Police in 2020

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Women and child safety would be the top priority in 2020, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar as he extended New Year wishes and listed out the priorities for the forthcoming year.

“There is much more to achieve in life and new possibilities will surely come our way in the days to come,” Sajjanar said.

The Commissioner said imparting self-defence skills to women employees and girl students, improving police surveillance in vulnerable areas were on the priority list.

On road safety, the Commissioner said focus would be on reducing road accidents, starting highway patrolling, improving travel time and organising traffic apart from improving effectiveness of Dial 100 facility.

Focus would also be on preventing cyber crime and economic offences in specific with the help of Cyber Mithra, educating people on new types of cyber crime crimes, Sajjanar added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter