Women conductors threaten to end their lives at Kothagudem

Published: 5:20 pm

Kothagudem: A group of women conductors have locked up themselves inside a trade union office at Kothagudem bus stand threatening to commit suicide on Saturday. Around eight women conductors went inside the CITU office room opposite the bus stand protesting the arrest of striking RTC workers and demanding the State government to address their demands.

The conductors possessing kitchen knives and LPG cylinders, which were placed at the office room for use in ‘vanta vaarpu’ programme recently, and petrol bottles cautioned that if anyone attempted to come inside the office they would end their lives.

A conductor called Noorjahan fell sick after a drop in her blood pressure. This led to tense moments at the RTC bus stand. Police and RTC officials reached the office and tried to convince them not to resort to any extreme act.

After much persuasion the local Inspectors of Police B Satyanarayana, B Mahesh and Raju, Kothagudem Depot Manager D Sri Harsha and Divisional Manager Vemulawada Srikrishna were able to bring them out of the office room much to the relief of all.

The protesting conductors alleged the temporary staff recruited by the RTC were filing false cases against them for asking not to attend duties but cooperate with regular staff. The officials told the protesting workers to stage protests in peaceful manner and not to create any panic.

Similarly tension also prevailed at Manuguru a group of regular women conductors have clashed with temporary women staff following heated arguments and beaten up the latter. It was said regular staff asked the temporary staff to abstain from duties to support the strike.

The temporary staff responded making caustic remarks against them leading to the clash.

In Khammam the police arrested large numbers of RTC workers and opposition parties’ leaders for obstructing passage of buses at Khammam bus station. CPI secretary B Hemantha Rao wanted the government invite the JAC leaders for talks. The strike would continue until the RTC workers demands were fulfilled, he asserted.

