Hyderabad: Women cops told to play proactive role

Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Women probationary Reserve Sub Inspectors met City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar at his office on Monday.

The RSIs are M Swathi, P Aruna, N Mamatha, C Anitha, B Lakshmi, Ch Sravani and L Sravanthi, who have reported with the Hyderabad City Police along with 60 RSIs from the 2018 batch to undergo practical training in the Traffic branch for two months and another one month in other wings of the City Police i.e., CAR, CSW, ISW and PTO.

The Commissioner interacted with them and encouraged them to study all fields of Traffic branch and master them including technology initiatives of the wing.

He also inspired them to become a part of visible policing in the city and to play a proactive role to instil confidence among women commuters in general and young girls in particular. He said their presence would encourage women to approach the police more freely in case of necessity.

