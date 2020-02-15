Women empowerment meet in Hyderabad on Feb 20

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police, in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), on Friday conducted a pre-event briefing of a women’s conclave scheduled for next week.

Commissioner VC Sajjanar briefed about the SCSC and women forums’ activities, and the ‘Women’s Conclave’ to be held on January 20 at HICC. The conclave is aimed at empowering women, creating an opportunity for their rise, and helping them make their dreams come true. Its theme is ‘Respect-Reach-Rise’.

Based on its success, SCSC was being replicated in Rachakonda and Hyderabad, and both the Commissionerates started Rachakonda Security Council and Hyderabad City Security Council.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter