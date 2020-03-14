Women empowerment, need of the hour: Poonam Malakondaiah

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: For a better tomorrow, realising women’s rights is essential and hence institutions, individuals along with government need to take part in empowering of women, said Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation Department, Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at International Women’s Day celebrations organised by VIT AP University on, she emphasised on women safety and Disha Act and said only educated men and women can bring this social change.

D Subhakar, vice-chancellor, VIT AP University said it was time to mobilise action to achieve gender equality and human rights for all women and girls.

CLV Sivakumar, university Registrar said, “From grassroot activism to worldwide action, we are entering an exciting period of history where the world thrives generation equality through realising women’s rights”.

