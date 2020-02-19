Published: 12:00 am 8:25 pm

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling allowing women Army officers to take up permanent commissions and command roles shatters one more glass ceiling and paves the way for gender justice. At present, women are inducted into the Army through the Short Service Commission (SSC). They don’t qualify for a permanent commission, which allows an officer to serve a full tenure, and also don’t get the same benefits as their male counterparts. The verdict means that all the women officers will now be on a par with men in terms of promotions, ranks, benefits and pensions. The apex court rejected the Centre’s plea to overturn the Delhi High Court’s order on the matter. The government’s arguments in the court against putting women in command roles were appalling, regressive and reeked of a patriarchal mindset. The court has rightly dismissed the grounds cited by the government to deny women officers their equal rights: physiological limitations like pregnancy, childbirth and family obligations and social norms. There is absolutely no justification for the armed forces to keep its positions of command out of the reach of female officers whose track record of service to the nation is beyond reproach. It was preposterous to argue that male troops, being drawn from a predominantly rural background, are not yet mentally schooled to accept women officers in command of Army units because of the prevailing societal norms. The equation of military abilities with physical masculinity draws upon false notions and reeks of sexism.

Time has come to end such gender stereotypes and realise that women officers in the Army are not adjuncts to a male-dominated establishment. A blanket ban of women SSC officers from command posts cannot be sustained by law. As for the spirit of camaraderie, other professional teams have long shown gender as an irrelevant factor once everyone is imbued with a common sense of purpose. There is no reason why this will not happen in the Army. There is ample evidence that the required skillsets in the Army are gender-neutral. In countries like the United States, the UK, Israel, Canada and Australia, women soldiers are in combat and command roles. The government last year agreed to give permanent commissions to women but restricted it to those who had served less than 14 years, citing physical limitations of older women officers. Now that the top court has intervened in favour of gender equality, it is for the Army to acknowledge the hollowness of arguments advanced on its behalf by the government in its failed attempt to retain the status quo. The Indian Constitution is based on equality. Denying opportunities to women is against the constitutional ethos. Now, the Army will have to frame guidelines that are equal for men and women.

