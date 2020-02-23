Hyderabad: Women in ethnic wear pedal away in Pinkathon

By | Published: 4:27 pm 4:44 pm

Traditional wear cycle rally was organised by Colors at Palla Pitta Cycling Park, Gachibowli to promote the upcoming sixth edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon 2020 on Saturday. Over 100 women joined the rally dressed in traditional wear.

The cycle rally was organised to promote the idea of taking up fitness regardless of their attire.

Commenting on special initiatives like the traditional wear cycle rally, supermodel and founder of Pinkathon, Milind Soman said, “We want to change the mindset of women. We want women to imbibe a fitness habit and workout no matter what they wear, be it saris, salwar kameez or even hijabs. Clothes should not become a deterrent to women’s fitness. The idea is to inculcate fitness in their comfort wear. One must not essentially wear shorts or tracks to workout. You can keep fit in whatever attire you are most comfortable wearing.”

