Women in Maoist ranks

Published: 11th Mar 2020

Women have been integral to the naxalite/Maoist movement in India. Their joining the underground was initially hesitant and hush-hush, but later gained momentum. But barely a few women rose to leadership positions, and much less to senior leadership positions. At present, there is just one woman — Sheela Marandi @ Shobhadi @ Asha — in the ‘apex and all-powerful’ Central Committee of the Maoists.

Earlier, Anuradha Ghandy, a university teacher, was in the Central Committee until her demise due to cerebral malaria. A few women are heading divisional/district committees, while there are some squad commanders too. The others are mere foot soldiers. In fact, in an internal document, the Maoists have admitted that they have not been able to train women to assume leadership positions.

Getting Carried Away

The social milieu of the 1970s and 1980s was largely responsible for women not being able to publicly identify themselves with the rebels, as one member of the Dandakaranya Special Zone Committee (DKSZC) explained. However, things began to change subsequently and women were inducted into armed squads.

Besides, women are also active members of front organisations, which are known by different names in the areas of their operation owing to linguistic variations. The rebels have long established a front organisation for women — Dandakaranya Adivasi Mahila Sangh (DAKMS), for instance, in what is currently the most fierce guerrilla zone.

One of the frequently cited reasons for women joining the underground is that, being at an impressionable age, they get carried away by the exhortations of visiting Maoist squads through their speeches and the revolutionary songs rendered by their cultural troupes. “I was motivated by the fiery, inspiring songs a visiting squad sung in my village,” Saritha, a bubbling, extrovert teenager and a stickler to propriety, told this researcher in February 2002. She is one illustration of ‘impressionable minds being carried away’ by the Maoist propaganda machine.

Some women were influenced to join the movement by a family member. For instance, Anasuya, wife of Komarayya, a member of the North Telangana Special Zone Committee (NTSZC), which the rebels once showcased as their flagship guerrilla zone, simply followed in her husband’s footsteps, leaving behind her toddler son in the care of her in-laws; the child later passed away.

Swelling Numbers

Nelakonda Rajitha’s is a different story. An undergraduate firebrand student leader in Karimnagar district, she rose to become the lone woman member till date of the NTSZC. While underground, she came into contact with, and married, Sande Rajamouli, who later rose to be a member of the apex and all-powerful Central Committee and Central Military Commission. Rajitha was killed in an encounter in July 2002 and Rajamouli in June 2007.

The numbers of women cadre among the rebels swelled from the late 1990s and into the current decade. While an overwhelming majority of the approximately 40% women among Maoist rank belong to rural and tribal India, and are ‘fighters’, some are highly educated urban ideologues and leaders. Anuradha Ghandy best illustrates this category. At the time of her death, she was leading the all-India women’s movement and was the lone member of the Central Committee.

There is no one particular reason for women joining the Maoist ranks. Some have joined the underground due to desperation. Exploitation at the hands of the high and powerful in the village is another reason.

In January 2004, this researcher met a young tribal girl in Karimnagar district who strayed into the Maoist fold after receiving a scolding from her parents. She was spotted weeping in the fields by a Maoist squad, who consoled her and asked her to walk along with them. In another instance, in Pata Rudraram village of the same district, another young girl, 14-year-old Narsingojula Padma, ran away from home in May 2004 and into the Maoist fold, in an attempt to escape getting married against her wishes. Both young girls actually qualify being termed as child soldiers. Immense pressure and protests by parents and villagers forced the Maoists to, eventually, let off both the girls.

In yet another instance in Bihar, the naxalites targeted girls, as well as boys, in 2002. At that time, parents in the vicinity of Tanda and Bagh Rivers sent away their children to help escape forcible recruitment. In 2004, in Bihar, the police reportedly rescued a group of girls from the naxalites and admitted them to a local vocational training institute run by missionaries.

Born in Party

There have also been instances of all sisters from a single family joining the Maoist ranks, or an entire family taking the revolutionary path. Very peculiar as it may sound, as one surrendered woman cadre told this researcher, “I was born in the party”. Her parents met in the underground and got married. She was born some years later. She was educated in schools run by the Welfare Department of the government and would visit her parents during vacations. Eventually, she, too, joined the underground.

The conscious efforts of the Maoist organisation in Dandakaranya to put an end to various forms of patriarchy has also helped in women joining either the underground or mass organisations. The Maoists had largely succeeded in putting an end to forced marriages, marriage among cousins and ghotul practice.

Women do not admit or really feel that they have erred in joining the underground. Impressionable age, then existing social milieu and circumstances, personal reasons, influence of kin or family and inspiration of ideology prompt them to join the rebels. The urge to change society becomes so strong at that point that they cannot be dissuaded from joining the underground.

Women Maoists who surrender, as well as those arrested but are willing to join the mainstream, are rehabilitated by the government. The government should encourage surrenders and effectively implement the rehabilitation package to provide succour to those who choose to join the mainstream.

(The author is an independent policy analyst; [email protected])

