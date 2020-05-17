Women lead the fight against Covid in Gadwal

By | Published: 12:02 am 9:46 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: The turnaround in Jogulamba Gadwal district in battling coronavirus has been tremendous. At one point of time, it was a hopeless situation in the district when the police department, in convergence with the district administration, faced the challenging task of tracing those with coronavirus. According to sources, more than 1,000 Markaz returnees, along with their primary, secondary and tertiary contacts, had to be identified, tested and treated. This was done swiftly and effectively through the field intelligence of police department.

District SP K Apoorva Rao had to face challenges from multiple sources in mid-April, as the issue of community transmission which was feared after the final rites of a political leader who had died of coronavirus, in addition to the unforeseen challenge coming from Kurnool district in AP and Raichur district in Karnataka, which shared a 60-km-long border with Jogulamba Gadwal.

Setting-up check-posts across the border, national highway, local roads and on river-banks and ensuring continuous monitoring through drones, foot-patrolling teams and also vehicle patrolling, have prevented the insurgence of coronavirus from Kurnool into the district, at a time when Kurnool had the highest number of corona positive cases in AP. To prevent community transmission in Gadwal town where there was maximum number of cases, all the streets leading to containment areas were barricaded and literally fortified those areas which include Momin Mohalla, Ganjipeta, Vedha Nagar, Bheem Nagar, Revenue Colony, Jammichedu and other colonies in Gadwal town and some of the municipalities.

The result of her efforts, in collaboration with District Collector Sruthi Ojha have given the results on May 14, when all the 44 active cases from the district were discharged and the district became corona free.

In Wanaparthy district which has not seen a single case of coronavirus yet, the district administration headed by District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha had taken early measures to contain the virus by tracking, tracing and creating awareness among the people about the virus, using communication as the medium and oral/physical support from the police department, also headed by SP K Apoorva Rao.

She too had multiple challenges, as dengue virus had infected some children and adults in Athmakur and Wanaparthy municipalities. She went to the colonies and herself made people to pour away stagnated water from their houses. Once again communication was used to spread awareness among the people of all the municipalities in the district and this was done during the peak of lockdown 1.0.

Women have also displayed their maternal instincts during the lockdown by reaching out to those in need and staying in constant touch with the most disadvantaged and vulnerable sections.

Wanaparthy District SP Apoorva Rao has distributed essential commodities to migrant workers who had come from other districts and States to work in the unorganised sectors. Wanaparthy District Collector Yasmeen Basha was probably the first in the State to reach-out to migrant workers and provide them support in the form of distributing essential commodities to migrant workers from Wanaparthy who had gone to Maharashtra to work and were stranded there.

Even in politics, women leaders across the region have showed their commitment in serving people, by taking early action in addressing the needs of the marginalised sections. There are many women representatives who have come out of the shadow of their politically-influential husbands and have put an end to proxy-rule in their villages and mandals.

G Sudha Rani, a single-mother had lost her husband G Ratna Prabhakar Reddy (49) in a fire accident after she was elected the Mandal Praja Parishad President (MPP) of Kollapur mandal. Within a month after her husband’s death she was confronted with the challenge of taking care of the people in her jurisdiction. She distributed masks, rice and other essential commodities in some villages and was available for service all the time.

When she had read a message on whatsapp about the difficulties being faced by local Journalists, she distributed essential commodities to them and had distributed rice bags to migrant workers from UP and other States who had approached her for help. She has travelled across Machinenipally, Singotam, Kudikilla, Lambadi Thanda, Lacchyanaik Thanda, Chintalapalli and others villages to distribute stuff and was accessible to the people of her constituency.

“I had no interest in politics in 2014, but after I was elected as the Sarpanch of my village and with ideological, political and emotional support from my husband who was an ideologist and a political leader, I entered politics and enjoy every day of serving my people,” she told Telangana Today.

“It is high time women achieve 50 per cent reservation in legislature and parliament,” she hoped. She has also appealed to the State government to regularise the municipal workers of all-ages who have done a selfless job during the lockdown.

Asha workers, ANMs, helpline executives, sanitation workers, police personnel, village servants, Anganwadi teachers and helpers, nursing practitioners, government officials, farmers, farm labourers, dairy farmers, other daily-wage labourers, migrant workers, home-makers and women from all-walks-of-life, whether it is at home, or in their profession; they have played the most important role during the coronavirus-crisis era, leaving the impressions of the work they have done in 2020, on the history of mankind.

