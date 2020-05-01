Women migrants bear the brunt of journey to homeland

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:17 pm

Mancherial: Woman family members of migrant workers belonging to northern States, who are forced to return to their distant native places on foot following the lockdown, are desperately seeking transportation during their marathon journey. Their breadwinners are pleading to drivers of goods carrier to transport them for some distance, but are denied any help, fearing infection of Covid-19.

Thousands of workers from Madhya Pradesh, Rajashthan and Maharashtra migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood continue to embark on journeys to their homelands located many hundreds of kilo meters from capital of Telangana for over a month. While men are able to walk longer distances, it is women, who are bearing the brunt of their arduous journey owing to the scorching heat wave conditions and physical stamina.

“I am taking rest under the trees after covering for a distance of 2 kilo metres. I need to either carry my three-year-old daughter or luggage on my shoulders while walking. It’s tiring, but inevitable. No vehicle is coming to our rescue on the way. None is providing transportation facility, which is dire need for woman like me,” Chotu Pachale, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who set out to her homeland from Hyderabad five days back, told Telangana Today.

Sarita Ramesh Kule and Sushma Vinod Sahare belonging to Gondia in neighboring Maharashtra laments that all they want now was help in returning to their native places. “Everybody is providing food, drinking water and shelter. But, what we require most is some vehicles to drop all of us at once in our native places. Our men, but we cannot endure the trek,” they said. They embarked on the walkathon from Secunderabad three days back.

Mulya Bai Gajbe from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra said that they were having strenuous walk in carrying their baggage on heads for longer hours. They informed that water bottles, fruits and food items given by kind hearted people were bringing some respite, but in fact adding to their woes as the weight of their luggage goes up.

Their men, however, are turning down hitches to women by certain two-wheelers and motorists for some distance thinking they would go missing if left in a new place. Considering the inability of the women to walk hundreds of miles at a stretch, the men migrants are opting for more intermittent halts than normal on the route. “We know their poor energy levels, but it is unavoidable,” Vasanth, a worker lamented.

