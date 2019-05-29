Women must learn self-defence: Peddapalli Collector

By | Published: 12:20 am

Peddapalli: Collector A Sri Devasena said that empowerment of the women was possible by getting them trained in self-defence.

Collector participated in the concluding session of four-week long Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM) organised by NTPC-Ramagundam in Kakatiya function hall, NTPC on Wednesday.

She praised NTPC authorities’ initiative to train 120 girl students from government schools in various aspects under GEM programme.

Stating that the crimes against women were increasing, she said that they should be ready to face any kind of situation.

Human values in the society have declined and the incidents of sexual harassment of women are on the rise.

According to NCEPC report, out of 100 children, 53 were victims of sexual abuse. Per hour, four women are being abused in the country. A majority of the children face harassment from family members and close relatives, she informed.

Thus, parents should create conducive atmosphere in the house giving opportunity to children to share their problems with parents.

Informing that a majority of the women were suffering from anemia, she said she was planning to take up a programme to overcome this.